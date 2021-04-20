The former Austin detective accused of killing his family was charged with raping the adoptive daughter he fatally attacked

Connor Perrett
4 min read
Stephen Broderick
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. AP Photo/Jim Vertuno

  • A former sheriff's detective accused of killing his family was out on bond for an alleged sexual assault of a minor when the fatalities occurred.

  • Stephen Broderick was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his adoptive daughter, whom police say he killed.

  • Broderick was arrested by police on Monday after a 20-hour search. The details of this story may be disturbing for some readers.

The former sheriff's deputy who police allege killed his family in Austin, Texas, on Sunday did so while he was out on bond after he was accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter.

Police say Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, killed three people, including his estranged wife Amanda Broderick, 35, his adopted teenage daughter Alyssa Broderick, and her teenage boyfriend, Willie Simmons III. The Travis County District Attorney's Office has charged Broderick with capital murder in all three deaths, KXAN reported.

Broderick's adopted daughter accused him of sexually assaulting her in June 2020, according to court records obtained by Insider. The teen, then 16 years old and identified in court documents by the pseudonym "Jasmine Brown" because she was a minor, told her mother about an assault that occurred earlier that afternoon.

Court documents state her mother took her to a local hospital for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE). At the hospital, she told a nurse that Broderick had assaulted her, and during the exam, the nurse who administered it noted injuries consistent with the teen's allegations, according to the court documents obtained by Insider.

stephen broderick
This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Austin Police Department via AP

Brown also reported other instances of sexual assault by Broderick, including days earlier on May 28, when he allegedly raped her without the use of a condom, according to the court records. DNA samples were also collected at the time of the June 6 examination to determine if Broderick's DNA was present, the document said.

Brown told police that she had been "continuously sexually assaulted" by Broderick since she about 10 years old.

She said she was hopeful the assaults would cease once she turned 16 but told investigators they had only worsened, according to the records. Each instance of sexual assault occurred at their shared home in the city of Elgin, outside Austin, according to the records.

Broderick was also charged with multiple counts of assault by strangulation by "impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the said person by applying pressure" to Brown's throat or neck or by blocking her mouth and nose with his hand, the document said.

In total, Broderick was indicted by a grand jury last summer on 9 counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of family assault by strangulation.

Broderick worked as a sheriff's deputy in the Travis County Sheriff's Office from 2013 until he resigned in July last year, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Insider on Monday. He resigned around the time he was accused of the assault.

He was released from jail on a $100,000 bond last year. As part of his being released from jail, a judge ordered Broderick to surrender all of his guns. It's not yet clear how he obtained the weapon used in the Sunday shooting.

Broderick's wife, Amanda, who was also killed Sunday, filed for divorce and a protective order against Broderick in July 2020, around the time of the allegations. The protective order was granted in August, while the divorce was pending.

"Everybody's devastated," said Peter M. Lopez, the lawyer who represented Broderick in her divorce and helped her obtain the protective order.

"I think everybody was surprised. I can't tell you exactly what she thought, but I know that nothing like this ever came to our mind," he said.

The protective order was agreed to by both parties in August, he said. It only concerned Amanda and her daughter, he added, because Amanda still wanted Broderick to have contact with their son, he said.

"I don't think we ever thought this was possible," he said. "I don't think she contemplated this, but I don't want to speak for her."

Lopez said he's spoken to Amanda's mother and friends, but didn't know of any public way to support the family.

Austin police said that, at the time of the shooting, Broderick was meeting his wife for a shared visit with their son when he rammed her vehicle and opened fire on the adults inside the vehicle, killing them, according to the KXAN report.

After a lengthy search by police Sunday into Monday, Broderick was arrested early Monday in the nearby town of Manor after police received two 911 calls at about 7:30 a.m. Police said that Broderick had a pistol in his waistband but did not resist when officers arrested him.

