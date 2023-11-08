Former Austin developer Nate Paul indicted on four additional counts of wire fraud

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday levied four additional indictments against Nate Paul, accusing the former Austin real estate developer of misleading financial institutions to commit wire fraud.

Paul, 36, was previously indicted in June on eight charges accusing him of making false statements to financial institutions to secure loans in 2017 and 2018.

In announcing the four additional indictments Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas accused Paul of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors, led by U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza, said Wednesday that Paul conspired to obtain money from limited partners under an agreement that the funds would be used to benefit the partnership but he instead used the money for other purposes.

"The superseding indictment alleges that Paul’s scheme allowed unrestricted use of limited partnership funds," prosecutors said in a statement.

Paul, whose relationship with embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton was scrutinized throughout the state's top lawyer's impeachment trial in September, faces penalties of up to 20 years in prison with fines of $250,000 for each wire fraud charge. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison with a fine of $1 million for each of the initial eight charges.

Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawyer Tony Buzbee presents a graph showing Nate Paul's donation to Paxton's campaign during Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate at the Capitol in Austin on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Paxton has not been named in any charges brought against Paul, and was not mentioned in an initial court hearing in June.

Paul's July court appearance came a day after authorities arrested him in Austin after an investigation that began in 2019 when agents raided his home and company. Authorities had kept tightly under wraps the specifics of the probe, though it was widely believed that investigators were looking into possible financial crimes.

Federal investigators accused Paul of making false statements to financial institutions in Ireland, New York, Connecticut and Texas by underreporting his total liabilities and over-reporting his cash. His deceit, they say, influenced mortgage lenders' decisions to give Paul loans to buy commercial properties.

Investigators are seeking forfeitures from Paul totaling $172 million — the value of the proceeds they say he obtained "directly or indirectly" from his financial misrepresentations. If convicted, Paul must also forfeit to the federal government any property obtained through a falsified loan application.

As Paul was indicted, taken into custody and released on bond under an agreement he not leave the state, an ongoing federal investigation into Paxton's potential abuse office to assist Paul was already underway, resulting in a federal grand jury being seated in San Antonio in August.

Moving forward, according to federal prosecutors, a federal district court judge will determine Paul's sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and "other statutory factors."

