Former Austin school bus monitor accused of groping student, police say

A former Austin school district bus monitor is accused of touching a student inappropriately on three occasions last November, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Vasquez, 74, was arrested on Friday and faces a second-degree felony charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The affidavit states that each instance took place on the after-school bus routes for students with intellectual disabilities and special needs, with the first taking place on Nov. 4 and the next two taking place on Nov. 9 and 10.

Video footage shows the student seated behind Vasquez, along with multiple instances of him turning around and his hand lingering as he appears to reach for something, according to the affidavit.

After initially denying the allegations when asked by police, Vasquez then admitted to "making sexual contact with the student," and said he was "remorseful" for his actions and that he would "never do it again," according to the affidavit.

The Austin school district placed Vasquez, who was hired as a bus monitor in 2006, on administrative leave on Nov. 11 when the victim first came forward with the allegation, according to the district.

After his arrest on Friday, the district fired him, according to a letter sent by district officials to families whose children were on those bus routes.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Austin bus monitor accused of groping student, police say