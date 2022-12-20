Former Australian leader Kevin Rudd appointed US ambassador

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd gestures at a Labor Party rally during the federal election campaign in Brisbane, Australia on May 15, 2022. Australia announced, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 that Rudd will be the next ambassador to the U.S. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been chosen as the nation's next ambassador to the United States.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment Tuesday, citing Rudd's roles as leader and foreign minister as well as his academic background as a China scholar and previous work in the U.S. Albanese said Rudd would begin early next year.

“Dr. Rudd brings unmatched experience to the role,” Albanese said.

In a statement, Rudd said he was greatly honored to be chosen. He said Australia faces the most challenging security and diplomatic environment it has in decades.

Rudd served as prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and again briefly in 2013 before his center-left Labor party lost a general election. He served as foreign minister from 2010 to 2012.

Australia has a rough-and-tumble political style, and Rudd was abruptly replaced as prime minister by Julia Gillard in 2010, who was then herself abruptly replaced by Rudd in 2013.

Rudd has often been a divisive figure in Australian politics, and reporters on Tuesday questioned Albanese about appointing somebody who had a reputation as a micromanager and who has been harshly critical of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former President Donald Trump.

Albanese said Rudd was an “outstanding appointment" and the U.S. would view the choice of a former prime minister as “very significant.”

“I am very pleased that Kevin Rudd is prepared to do this,” Albanese said. “He certainly doesn’t need to do this. He’s doing it out of a part of what he sees as his service obligation to the country that he loves. And I am sure that he will serve very well.”

Rudd, who speaks Mandarin, is currently serving as president and chief executive of the Asia Society in New York.

He has lived in the U.S. for most of the past decade, working first at the Harvard Kennedy School researching U.S.-China relations, followed by eight years in various roles at the Asia Society.

“In some ways, my new position will not be dissimilar to the work I have been undertaking at Asia Society to support greater cooperation between the U.S. and the countries of our region — experience which should hold me in good stead for the challenge ahead,” Rudd said in his statement.

Albanese said he plans to visit the U.S. at some point next year, and for President Joe Biden to visit Australia when it hosts a meeting of leaders from the four-nation Quad group, which also includes Japan and India.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed ambassador to U.S

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed Australia's next ambassador to the United States at a time when both countries are deepening security cooperation in response to a rising China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Rudd one of the world's most sought-after experts on China and said he would bring significant experience to the role at a time when the region was being reshaped by strategic competition. "Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment," said Albanese at a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Foreign Minister Penny Wong's state visit to China.

  • Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit China this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, signalling an improvement in diplomatic relations between Beijing and Canberra. Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

  • Hong Kong Plans More Covid Easing as Lee Heads to Xi Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will further ease social distancing measures including rules on banquets, the city’s leader said before a trip to Beijing. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongDetails of the relaxation will be provide

  • 'RHOSLC' star Jen Shah asks judge to reduce her sentence to 3 years in prison 5 months after pleading guilty in telemarketing scheme

    Jen Shah's legal team downplayed her role in the telemarketing scheme in court documents filed Friday.

  • Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting

    A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year's Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019.

  • Judge: Nevada can't yet consider death sentence commutations

    Nevada’s pardons board will not be able to consider a last-minute request from outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of all 57 of the state’s death row prisoners, a judge ordered Monday evening. The state Board of Pardons was set to vote on the request Tuesday morning, potentially delivering the second major victory in a week for advocates who have called for the abolition of capital punishment after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown used her executive clemency powers last Wednesday to commute the state's 17 death sentences. Delivering his ruling from the bench, Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson Jr. said Nevada's pardons board, which includes the governor, has the authority to grant such commutations but failed to properly notify the families of victims before the meeting.

  • 2022 Bargain Shopping: 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Before the New Year

    "But what if these stocks fall even further?" you might wonder. If you're ready to give this winning strategy a try, here are two smart stocks I'd recommend buying before the new year. Teladoc's revenue already was on the rise before COVID-19 struck.

  • After a 5.5% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

    Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$232k worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM...

  • Lack of African Americans on Topeka City Council, Shawnee County Commission causes concern

    Topeka hasn't had a Black city council member in 15 years. Still, four African-Americans ran for Topeka City Council seats in last year's election.

  • Thai navy searching for 31 missing sailors after ship sank

    Thai navy ships and helicopters searched Monday for more than 30 sailors still missing 24 hours after their warship sank in rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. Survivors described chaotic scenes as they struggled to survive while the ship went down, and the navy commander confirmed there were not enough life jackets for everyone on board. As of Monday night, 75 sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai corvette had been rescued and 31 were still missing, the navy said.

  • Major Indiana companies and cities call on utilities for more renewable energy options

    Several major companies and cities around Indiana are calling on their utilities to create a new program to make it easier to go green.

  • 15 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 most overrated companies and brands heading into 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of factors leading to a brand becoming overrated and its consequences and head directly to 5 Most Overrated Companies and Brands Heading into 2023. Factors Leading to Brands Becoming Overrated Brand-recognition […]

  • Supreme Court temporarily blocks Biden’s lifting of asylum restrictions

    The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday.

  • China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs - South China Morning Post

    The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts. Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, the paper reported, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

  • DeSantis’ vaccine gambit, Proud Boys on trial and another insurance warning

    It’s Monday, Dec. 19, and just when you thought the election season was done, the next one comes roaring in.

  • The weather is about to feel a lot like Christmas across Oklahoma

    While Oklahoma City residents could see some snow between now and Christmas, they will have to be content with colder temperatures Christmas Day.

  • Messi plans to play on for Argentina after World Cup win

    Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner's medal. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The match finished 3-3 through extra time with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.

  • Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US

    A major snowstorm will head across the central U.S. toward the eastern seaboard next weekend, potentially delivering a white Christmas to many states. The low-pressure storm is expected to develop by Thursday and coincide with frigid temperatures as the storm make its way across the country. As a result, states in the southern and northern…

  • Social Security 2023: How Americans Feel About the 8.7% COLA

    As much as everyone would like to see inflation calm in 2023, it's not looking likely. The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing Americans to tighten budgets and cut costs....

  • The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.