Former Australian leader says submarine deal protects US

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating appears virtually from Sydney, to address the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Australia's deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, the former Australian Prime Minister said on Wednesday. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday.

Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until 1996, told the National Press Club that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 million) contract to build an Australian fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

Instead, Australia will acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines utilizing U.S. technology under a new alliance with the United States and Britain.

Keating expected Australia’s submarines would be based on the U.S. Virginia-class design rather than the smaller British Astute-class version.

“Eight submarines against China, when we get the submarine in 20 years’ time, it’ll be like throwing a handful of toothpicks at a mountain,” Keating said.

Australia’s nuclear-propelled submarines would be designed to contain Chinese nuclear-armed submarines to shallow waters close to China's coast, Keating said.

“In other words, to stop the Chinese having a second-strike nuclear capability against the United States,” Keating said. “This changes our relationship” with China.

Keating sits on an advisory board to the China Development Bank, a state-owned institution that raises money for large infrastructure projects. His critics have described him as an apologist for Beijing, which has had a frosty relationship with Australia in recent years.

Keating was a Cabinet minister then prime minister in a Labor government that built the first of Australia’s six Collins-class submarines, which were launched between 1990 and 2003.

France reacted angrily to Australia dumping the contract with majority state-owned Naval Group.

The French won the contract in 2016 with a plan for a conventionally-powered submarine based on a design for a nuclear-powered Shortfin Barracuda-class submarine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government made the change because a conventional submarine would no longer meet Australia’s evolving security needs.

Keating said the French could have provided a more modern nuclear-powered submarine than the Virginia-class, which was based on 1990s technology.

“If we were unhappy about the fact that we were having trouble trying to stuff a diesel engine into the hull of a French nuclear submarine, why didn’t we at least inquire about their most modern nuclear submarine?” Keating asked.

Australian Ambassador to Washington, Arthur Sinodinos, this week told the Hudson Institute, a conservative U.S. think tank, that the new submarines would enable Australia to “project power” but should not be seen as a threat to China, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite photos suggest China could launch its newest aircraft carrier in a matter of months, experts say

    Experts say the ship could launch in three to six months, though it will likely be years before the new carrier enters service.

  • India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

    India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.

  • In apparent olive branch, Macron regrets "misunderstandings" over Algeria comments - French official

    President Emmanuel Macron regrets the controversies and misunderstandings generated from comments he made about Algeria, a French official said on Tuesday, a sign that Paris may be seeking to calm relations with its former colony. Ties between Paris and Algiers have been badly strained in recent weeks after Macron had questioned whether there had been an Algerian nation before French colonial rule and that Algeria's "politico-military system" had rewritten the history of its colonisation by France based on "a hatred of France".

  • Family of woman who died in detention files complaint against Japan officials

    The woman died following months of custody in a detention facility in Nagoya.

  • Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

    A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran was free in open water Wednesday, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman early Wednesday, data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed. Shahrokh Nazemi, a spokesperson for Iran's mission to the United Nations, told the AP on Wednesday that “Sothys left Iranian waters last night after transferring the oil.”

  • NASA is pushing its human moon landing back to 2025, and its top official worries China will beat the US there

    Now that Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA is over, the agency can work with SpaceX to build its next human moon lander. But it will take a while.

  • Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

    The predator seized the opportunity as the mother lioness went hunting in Tanzania.

  • France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals

    France will start building its first new nuclear reactors in decades as part of efforts to meet its promises to reduce planet-warming emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday. “To guarantee France’s energy independence, to guarantee our country’s electricity supply, and to reach our goals -- notably carbon neutrality in 2050 -- we will for the first time in decades revive the construction of nuclear reactors in our country, and continue to develop renewable energy,” Macron said in a televised address.

  • What Japan's New Naval Power Means for Lockheed Martin

    A joint Chinese-Russian flotilla of 10 warships spent much of last week circling Japan's main island before retreating back to Chinese waters. This was the first-ever joint Chinese-Russian naval patrol in the region, and an action CNN warned could "potentially reignit[e] regional tensions.

  • China property crash risks $1 trillion hit to global growth

    A Chinese property slump threatens to spark a contagion that could wipe $1 trillion off global growth, economists have warned.

  • 'Were all of our sacrifices wasted?' War veterans react to stunning Afghanistan collapse

    The U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and the rapid collapse of the country has led to a reckoning among war veterans. Here are some of their reactions.

  • Parambir Singh: The case of the missing top police officer

    The former police chief of Mumbai has been missing since May - and nobody quite knows why.

  • Study: Mainstream Media Coverage Ignored Bedrock Assumptions of Critical Race Theory

    AEI scholar Frederick Hess discovered that much of the commentary across dozens of articles did not offer a comprehensive assessment of the intellectual underpinnings of CRT.

  • U.K. Rejects Alliance Seeking Fixed Date to End Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out oil and gas production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Allia

  • Suns hold off Kings 109-104 with help from overturned call

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on Monday night. Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to challenge claims she groomed underage girls for Epstein

    Ghislaine Maxwell plans at her criminal trial to challenge prosecution claims that she "groomed" underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, and to offer testimony that her accusers might have faulty memories. According to a letter from Maxwell's lawyers made public on Monday, a former president of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law would testify that Maxwell's alleged effort to win her accusers' trust did not automatically reflect an intent they be abused. The letter said the former president, Park Dietz, would testify that the suggestion Maxwell committed "grooming-by-proxy" - by recruiting underage girls to give sexualized massages to Epstein - had no support in the scientific community.

  • U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with Puerto Rico's exclusion from benefits program

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tackled the question of whether a decision by Congress five decades ago to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people was unlawful. Some of the nine justices posed tough questions during arguments in the case to the lawyer for the U.S. government, which has appealed a lower court ruling that Puerto Rico's Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program exclusion violated a U.S. Constitution mandate that laws apply equally to everyone. But it remained unclear whether the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, ultimately will rule in favor of Puerto Rican resident Jose Luis Vaello-Madero, who received SSI benefits when he lived in New York but lost eligibility when he moved to Puerto Rico in 2013.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many nations resume trade and tourism. The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36% over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people worldwide every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.

  • Court seems reluctant to sweep Puerto Rico into SSI program

    The Supreme Court appeared reluctant Tuesday to rule for a resident of Puerto Rico who claims it's unconstitutional to be excluded from a welfare program that's available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The justices acknowledged that the differential treatment of Puerto Ricans might be problematic, but several suggested that it is up to Congress, not the courts, to act. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said there are “compelling policy arguments” for including Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides benefits to older, disabled and blind Americans.

  • Crime weary San Franciscans to vote on recall of divisive DA

    Elections officials announced Tuesday that a recall election against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will appear on the ballot in June, giving residents of the politically liberal city a chance to keep or oust a polarizing figure and former public defender who has been a prosecutor for less than two years. Critics say Boudin, 41, has failed to prosecute repeat offenders, allowing them to commit more crimes that have contributed to the deterioration of the city's quality of life. “We have tremendous momentum on our side that is growing daily in every corner of San Francisco," said recall campaign chair Mary Jung in a statement, and pledged to "help ensure San Francisco has a DA that makes public safety their number one priority.”