Former Austrian FM now lives in a Russian village

In 2018, the dance of Vladimir Putin and Karin Kneissl was discussed by all the world's media

Former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Karin Kneissl, who danced with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at her wedding in 2018, has moved to the Russian village of Petrushovo, Ryazan Oblast.

This was reported by Russian media outlet Vid Sboku on Aug. 8. Journalists claim to have met Kneissl at a local event. The former minister told them that acquaintances helped her rent a place in Petrushovo.

Read also: Hungary, Austria, Greece added to the Economist’s list of Putin’s ‘useful idiots’ in Europe

"I paid for another month, and then we'll see; I don't know anything about my future, nothing," Kneissl said.

Read also: ICC may issue another arrest warrant for Putin – Ukrainian intelligence

She claims to have last seen Putin in 2019. Kneissl added that in September 2020, she supposedly had to leave Austria due to constant death threats and an effective ban on work. After that, she settled in France and then moved to Lebanon. Kneissl did not specify when she moved to Russia.

The former minister added that in Petrushovo she continues to write books, teach, and has been invited to work at the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University. Karin Kneissl is listed as the head of the center on the university's website.

Read also: Over six million Ukrainians leave country since Russian invasion, says official

In August 2018, Putin was present at Kneissl's wedding. At the event, he greeted the newlyweds with a bouquet of flowers and danced with the bride.

In early March 2021, Kneissl was nominated to the Rosneft Board of Directors. In May 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kneissl stepped down from the board.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine