Former Avonmore secretary charged with stealing $54K from borough

Apr. 22—An Avonmore woman is accused by police of stealing $54,000 from the borough's general fund to pay personal bills when she worked as secretary for the municipality, according to Westmoreland County detectives.

Rebecca E. Steele, 45, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Detectives were notified in November 2019 after audits for 2017 and 2018 showed money was electronically being taken out of the borough's general fund account for Steele's personal bills, according to court papers. Steele was then suspended from her job.

She told authorities she "messed up" and was trying to pull together money to repay the borough for funds she used to catch up on bills, according to court papers.

Audits of borough accounts for 2017, 2018 and 2019 showed 47 unauthorized transactions were initiated by Steele as well as additional payroll disbursements made to her, police said. The funds were used to pay Steele's cell phone, insurance, television, home improvement and electricity bills. Investigators said the payments were listed as borough expenses in the council meeting minutes and the general fund ledger.

Solicitor David Regoli said borough officials have since implemented new practices to prevent a similar situation in the future. About 988 people live in the borough in northern Westmoreland County along the Kiski River, according to Census estimates.

"They have put certain safeguards in place that they require multiple signatures and multiple verifications on bills and invoices," Regoli said.

Steele is free on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to online court records. A phone number for her could not be located. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for May 10.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .