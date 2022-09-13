Former Azle ISD student in custody after authorities accuse him of writing threats

Fort Worth police on Monday took into custody a youth who authorities alleged wrote statements that threatened Azle school district students but that law enforcement officials did not further describe.

The boy is a former Azle Independent School District student, the district said.

The youth wrote the statements on Sunday, authorities said. A series of threats were posted via various social media platforms, Azle police said.

“While not specifying Azle ISD as a targets, the [written statements] did threaten many students directly and indirectly,” Azle police wrote in a press statement.

Authorities noted the movement of the suspect. Fort Worth police found the boy about 5 p.m. and took him into custody in Tarrant County, Azle police said.

The school district said as a precaution, it would have an increased police presence at Azle High School.