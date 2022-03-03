Former Babylon high school teacher charged with raping teen girl

Good Morning America
A North Carolina woman who had been unable to eat solid foods for over a decade due to a rare condition underwent a life-changing multiorgan transplant that gave her a new stomach, pancreas and intestines. Sarah Granados, a mom of three from Gastonia, North Carolina, waited 444 days for the transplant, which took place on Nov. 14, 2021, at Indiana Health University Hospital, more than 500 miles away from her home. In late February, Granados was allowed to drive from Indiana to North Carolina to see her husband and kids, now ages 18, 16 and 14, whom she surprised at a local park.