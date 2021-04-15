Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeva Lange
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show, focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports.

The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will potentially serve as Underwood's "gay guide."

Many other celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay."

Meanwhile, the winner of Colton's season, Cassie Randolph, is reportedly "still processing" the news. "She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on [Good Morning America] doing a tell-all,” an insider told Us Weekly. Randolph previously filed for a restraining order against Underwood, after they ended their relationship in 2020, that she later dropped.

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
Biden's Justice Department hasn't killed Trump's land-seizure cases at U.S.-Mexico border
Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

Recommended Stories

  • Daunte Wright: 'One of those kids everybody looked up to'

    Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father, was killed during a traffic stop in a suburb of Minneapolis.

  • Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    The reality star, 29, came out on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, saying he is the "happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

  • Billy Eichner Foresaw Colton Underwood Becoming 'First Gay Bachelor' In 2019

    The "Billy on the Street" comedian congratulated Underwood with a throwback clip of his prediction.

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.

  • George Floyd and Daunte Wright share a tragic connection

    George Floyd and Daunte Wright died after confrontations with police, just miles apart, one year apart. And it was revealed that the two fathers had a connection beyond their deaths.

  • Florida House leaders, Black Caucus agree on policing reforms. Choke holds targeted.

    After months of negotiations, Republican House leaders and members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus have reached a compromise on a bill that aims to improve trust in police by addressing use of force and other police tactics.

  • Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Filming His Own Netflix Reality Show After Coming Out

    Colton Underwood, former star of “The Bachelor,” is getting his own reality show at Netflix, Variety has learned. The project, which is currently in production, is an unscripted series with multiple episodes, numerous sources tell Variety, describing the project as focusing on Underwood living his life publicly as a gay man. Netflix declined to comment […]

  • The Power of Colton Underwood’s Coming Out

    Colton Underwood’s interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” in which the former “Bachelor” star announced that he is gay, was a striking and surprising bit of television. Consider the preconceptions an audience member may have brought to the table: Underwood was, for a season, at the center of a franchise that exists to […]

  • Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells a bit of Tesla

    Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday and sold some Tesla shares, according to their daily fund trading summary. A chunky $168 million of Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, and the remainder went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds. Notably, one of Wood's funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange.

  • Netflix and Uber support U.S. voting rights, while fighting their own investors’ pushes for more democratic practices

    They were among the companies that signed a statement Wednesday speaking up against voting-rights restrictions, but they're urging "no" votes on resolutions that call for them to report on their political and lobbying spending.

  • Drew Barrymore on Finding Balance With Her ‘Eclectic’ Home Decor | Dear Drew

    Drew Barrymore talks about finding balance with her ‘eclectic’ style and making her house feel more than a home.

  • Colton Underwood's former college football coach, teammates after he came out publicly as gay: 'Took amazing courage'

    'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, who came out publicly as gay, was a football player. His former coach and teammates talked about his announcement.

  • British Royals Survive 30 Years Longer Than Their Subjects

    Tim Graham/GettyIn the U.K. it is customary to receive a personalized message from the queen on your 100th birthday—such is the relative rarity of reaching the milestone.Prince Philip was just a couple months off, dying at the age of 99 years and 10 months on April 9, 2021. The last notable royal death before his was that of the queen mother in 2002. She was 101 years old.Reaching such a ripe old age isn’t uncommon among the British ruling family—in fact, my analysis shows that on average they live an additional 30 years compared with their subjects.I looked at the duration of life of the last six British monarchs, along with the longevity of their spouses and children—in total 27 royals. What it reveals is a fascinating and familiar story for those of us who study aging and longevity for a living. As a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, I had previously observed the exact same phenomenon among U.S. presidents—they also tend to live decades longer than the general population they serve.The ruling U.K. monarchs from Queen Victoria onward lived an average of 75 years. And this longevity will continue to rise with each day that Queen Elizabeth II—currently age 95—lives. Their spouses survived even longer, reaching an average age of 83.5 years. If Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, who died of suspected typhoid fever at age 42 in 1861, is removed from the equation, the average duration of the life of the spouses of the monarchs was an astonishing 91.7 years.By contrast, the average life duration of the wider U.K. population for the years the monarchs were born throughout this period was only 46 years, according to figures from the Human Mortality Database. For example, the typical life expectancy at birth for a female in the U.K. in 1819 was just under 41 years. Queen Victoria, also born in 1819, was 81 when she died. By the time Elizabeth II was born in 1926, life expectancy at birth for females in the U.K. had risen to 62—the queen has already surpassed that by some 33 years. Such differences in lifespan—with some members of the royal family living to an age double that expected of the general population—are considered in aging circles to be extremely large, but not uncommon.Lifespan differences of this magnitude are the result of a combination of genetic as well as social and behavioral influences.No one can live long without first having won the genetic lottery at birth. To maximize the chances of achieving exceptional longevity—upward of 85 years old—you must begin by being lucky enough to have long-lived parents. But even for those blessed with the gift at birth of the potential for a long life, this is no guarantee you’ll outlive your contemporaries.The next challenge is to avoid behaviors that shorten life. That list is long—it is a lot easier to shorten life than extend it—but among the most well known are smoking, eating in excess and lack of exercise.And then there is the influence of poverty and privilege. Being born into or living in poverty has been shown to be one of the most important factors that shortens lifespan—and it is here that perhaps the royals have the greatest advantage.Further evidence of privilege being a crucial ingredient in the recipe for exceptional longevity can be seen in the fact that the children of the last six U.K. monarchs that died from natural causes lived an average of 69.7 years. This is some 23 years more than the average age of British subjects over that period.Put simply, British monarchs and their families live so much longer than their subjects for the same reason other subgroups of the population across the globe live longer than contemporaries born in the same year: privilege over poverty. A famous study conducted in Manchester, England, in 2017 demonstrated vast differences in life expectancy depending on the conditions of where people lived. Access to higher education and economic status was directly correlated with longer life, while lower education, income and poverty were linked to shorter lives.In the U.S., similar studies of life expectancy by county, census tract and zip code demonstrated the same phenomenon. In fact, there are multiple instances of dramatic differences in longevity among people living as close as across the street from each other—caused by differences in poverty and privilege.Differences in duration of life are first defined by genetics, but it is then heavily mediated by education, income, health care, clean water, food, indoor living and working environments, and the overall effects of high or low socioeconomic status.The long life of Prince Philip is a cause for celebrating the progress of medical science in being able to keep people alive for longer. But it is in part the result of a privilege denied to many and a reminder that humanity has a long way to go to equalize the chances of living a long life.S. Jay Olshansky is a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Illinois at ChicagoRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence.

  • To get more vaccines worldwide, US companies need to give up their intellectual property rights

    The world is not short of leaders taking admirable measures to beat the pandemic within their borders. But ending the pandemic cannot be achieved by one country alone.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab