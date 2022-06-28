Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Elizabeth Corrigan Comes Out as Bisexual

elizabeth-corrigan.jpg

Another member of the Bachelor Nation has come out loud and proud!

Elizabeth Corrigan was hoping to be a match for Clayton Echard during The Bachelor’s 26th season earlier this year. Unfortunately, she only made it a few weeks in before being sent back home, but that hasn’t stopped her from seeking out new adventures — including attending her first Pride in New York City.

“It’s hard to know the right way to say these things, or the right time. Today seems like both and neither,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Am I ready? No. Am I scared? Yes. Will the ‘right time’ come? Qualify it.

“It’s important to me today to share with you all that I am queer. More specifically I am, always have been, and always will be—bisexual.”

According to Corrigan, this is something many in her personal life have known for some time, but as we all know, coming out again and again is almost always part of the queer experience. And that’s even more true for people who are out in their personal lives but not “publicly,” something the former Bachelor contestant admitted had been an ongoing source of anxiety for her.

“What’s more important to me at the end of the day is to be me. Authentic. Genuine. Raw. So maybe one person will feel less alone,” she continued. “Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should be …PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come. Moments matter.”

Corrigan's honesty comes a month after fellow Bachelor Nation alum Becca Tilley finally confirmed her long-rumored relationship with Hayley Kiyoko.

These certainly aren't the only queer contestants who have found themselves looking for love on the painfully heteronormative show, once again begging the question, when is the US franchise finally going to branch out and start making the show itself a little more queer?