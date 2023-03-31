Former Bachelorette contestant Joshua Tylerbest arrested on child pornography charges

Joshua Tylerbest, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has been arrested in Florida and charged with possession of child pornography, EW has confirmed.

According to an arrest affidavit provided to EW by the Miami Police Department, the investigation was initiated in response to the upload of approximately 50 images and/or videos showing child sexual abuse to an online account registered to Tylerbest. A search warrant on the account revealed personal photos of Tylerbest interspersed with images of child pornography, so police executed a search warrant on his residence.

Upon arriving at Tylerbest's residence on Feb. 23, police detained him and seized his iPhone in addition to other electronic devices. A "preliminary forensic examination" of the phone revealed at least 15 images that meet Florida state standards for child sex abuse material, per the affidavit.

Joshua Tylerbest on 'The Bachelorette'

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images Joshua Tylerbest on 'The Bachelorette'

According to online court records viewed by EW, Tylerbest is being charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child. He pled not guilty and was released on $5,000 bond. His next court hearing is set for June 7.

Tylerbest was a contestant on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021.

