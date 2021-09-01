Former Baileyton mayor arrested on charges relating to his time in office, campaign

Sep. 1—BAILEYTON — Former Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyar was arrested Tuesday on charges relating to his time in office and his re-election campaign last year. Dyar lost his bid for reelection, after serving three terms as mayor.

Dyar, 78, faces five charges including Public Order Crimes — use of official position or office for personal gain (three grand jury counts); and two grand jury warrants for allegedly violating state law that requires campaign materials and ads to identify the person or group responsible for their publication.

The charges stem from a complaint originally filed with the State Ethics Commission.