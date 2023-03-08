Former Bakersfield City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of criminal threats

Mar. 7—A former Bakersfield City Council candidate was arrested Saturday on suspicion of offering money to shoot people he disagreed with and setting ablaze a Sikh temple, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Rajvir Gill, 60, was arrested in connection to six counts of criminal threats after officers executed a search warrant at his residence, the news release said. He was arrested without incident, police wrote, and was no longer listed in custody as of noon Tuesday.

Gill hasn't also been charged as of noon Tuesday.

This article will be updated.