Former Bakersfield DMV worker pleads guilty to taking bribes for licenses

Ulises Pena, 39, a former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing California commercial driver's licenses (CDL) in exchange for bribes, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court records, Pena was a motor vehicle yepresentative at the DMV and was responsible for processing driver's license applications. From January 2015 through August 2016, he arranged for the passage of written tests for students from co-defendant Bikramjit Singh Pannu's truck driving school who were having trouble passing the tests, in exchange for payments from Pannu.

Pena improperly accessed the students' DMV records and altered them to show that the students had passed the tests when that was not true, according to a DOJ news release. His alterations caused the fraudulent issuance of CDLs to the unqualified students.

Pena faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at a sentencing hearing Dec. 12, according to the release. Charges are pending against Pannu.