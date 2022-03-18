Former Ballinger ISD business office manager sentenced to prison for embezzlement

BALLINGER - 119th District Judge Ben Woodward handed down a guilty verdict and prison sentence for former Ballinger Independent School District business office manager Janna Halfmann on Thursday, March 17. The former public servant was convicted of embezzling $213,987.79 from the school district through credit card abuse and fraudulent overtime.

"This is all you. This is a particularly despicable crime," Woodward said as he handed down a sentence of 7 years in prison and $213,987.79 in restitution on the seven felony convictions.

The thefts and overtime fraud took place over a 7-year period.

In all, the convictions on all seven charges carried a sentence of 19 years, but will all be served concurrently.

In addition to the theft cases, Halfmann received over $77,000 of fraudulent overtime pay. As an exempt school district employee, Halfmann was not entitled to overtime pay. The former employee was also ordered to pay $213,987.79 in restitution for the theft and overtime/payroll fraud.

One issue at the heart of the trial was the fact that the school district had filed a claim with their insurance company and received a $100,000 settlement. Halfmann's attorney, Tip Hargrove, felt that the insurance company was not the victim and that the district was not entitled to $100,000 in restitution. The defense attorney also argued against any prison time in his closing arguments, "Taking a 54-year old woman with severe health problems and putting her in prison is retribution, not rehabilitation."

Hargrove requested deferred adjudication, arguing that Halfmann was not a threat to the public, would likely never work in a position of trust again, and had health problems. He requested a sentence of 120 months of deferred adjudication "rounded down to 110 months."

Hagrove said that $75,000 in restitution could be paid over those 110 months, leaving a lump sum of around $39,000. His sentencing recommendation left out the $100,000 that the insurance company paid to the district.

119th District Attorney John Best disagreed with Hargrove in his closing arguments, "I do not see a problem with our restitution request. I can't see any sense in how someone could steal $214,000 and not have to pay all of it back. It was 7 years of stealing. It's such a breach of trust with the people of the community."

Ultimately, Woodward agreed with Best and chose the harsher punishment of prison time and full restitution.

