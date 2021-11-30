Former Baltimore assistant state’s attorney charged criminally with subpoenaing phone calls, stalking ex-girlfriends

Maryland State Prosecutors have filed 88 criminal charges against former Baltimore prosecutor Adam Chaudry, alleging he subpoenaed phone records to stalk women he dated.

Chaudry, who prosecuted homicide cases for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, is charged with dozens of counts of misconduct in office, illegally obtaining phone records, stalking, harassment and extortion.

His defense attorney did not immediately comment Tuesday afternoon.

The Office of Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard III announced the charges.

“Our justice system, particularly the significant role and power of the grand jury, relies on the integrity of law enforcement officials — especially prosecutors,” Howard said in a statement. “Our office will work to ensure public officials who abuse positions of trust and authority are investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted.”

A 41-page grand jury indictment alleges Chaudry subpoenaed phone records of several of ex-girlfriends as early as July 2019 as well as jail calls made by a family member of one woman. He also allegedly requested records from phone companies under the guise of “special investigations.”

When one woman broke off a relationship with him, he subpoenaed her phone 33 times over two years, according to the indictment. She repeatedly told him to leave her alone, but he persisted.

“It has been over a year now and I need you to move on,” she wrote him in email included in the indictment. “I was hoping that by ignoring the texts, calls, and flowers, you would understand how I feel, but now I will make it very clear ... Please do not send me any more flowers or anything else ... It makes me uncomfortable ... I asked you not to send anything to my mom, and you decided to send a card and flowers. It is too much and it needs to stop.”

Three weeks later, he allegedly asked an investigator at the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office to pull the woman’s driving record and gather photos. Using his state’s attorney email address, he contacted employees at a hotel where she stayed for information about the visit, according to the indictment.

He allegedly used law enforcement tools to investigate another woman he dated. She had a family member behind bars in Anne Arundel County.

“During their relationship, Chaudry would tell victim 2 information related to her family that she had asked him not to access and that she believed he discovered through official channels,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

According to the indictment, he also tried to extort one woman’s ex-boyfriend over money she loaned him. Chaudry allegedly sent an email from his official state’s attorney account to the ex-boyfriend, writing “This correspondence is to serve as notice to you that the Office of the State’s Attorney has opened a criminal investigation into the failure of remittance of payment.”

The Baltimore State’s Attorney Office conducted an internal investigation when officials became aware of the case against Chaudry, spokeswoman Zy Richardson said. He was fired in June, she said.

“We are unable to comment further about this open and pending matter,” Richardson wrote in a statement.

In May, investigators with the state prosecutor’s office and state troopers executed a search warrant at Chaudry’s office.

This story will be updated.