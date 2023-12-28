Former Baltimore City Council member Agnes Welch dies at 99

Agnes Welch, a former member of the Baltimore City Council from West Baltimore, died Tuesday at University of Maryland Medical Center.

She was 99 and lived for more than 65 years on West Mosher Street in the Rosemont section of West Baltimore.

Ms. Welch represented West and Southwest Baltimore for 27 years, including the Poppleton, Rosemont and Sandtown neighborhoods.

“Agnes was a savvy old-school council member,” said former Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke. “Constituent service was her real joy.”

Born Agnes Myers in Baltimore, she was a Frederick Douglass High School graduate and earned a degree at Morgan State University.

She became a social worker who was also interested in politics.

“She didn’t have a car and rode buses and walked through her districts,” said her son, William “Pete” Welch.

Ms. Welch was a delegate to the 1980 Democratic Convention and a member of the Democratic State Central Committee.

“Agnes was a religious and caring woman,” former city council member Nick D’Adamo said. “She was like everyone’s second mother on the council. She called us all son and daughter. She never spoke a negative word.”

Ms. Welch had been chairwoman of the council committee on aging and urban affairs.

In the spring of 2010 she led a group of senior citizens to protest when then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake threatened to eliminate the budget for the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks senior programs. The funds were restored.

Ms. Welch retired from the City Council at age 86. At that time, fellow council members voted to allow her son to complete her term.

“I won’t be sitting beside you, but I will be watching over you,” Welch told the council at a gathering to honor her retirement in December 2010. “I might be leaving the office and the title, but I’ll never leave the work.”

Survivors include her son and a granddaughter, Tiffany Welch.

Funeral arrangements are not complete. The family is planning a service to be held in early January at St. Edward’s Roman Catholic Church, where Ms. Welch was an active member.

This obituary will be updated.