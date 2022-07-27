Former Baltimore Cop Faces Charges After Allegedly Molesting Children At His Wife's Day Care

James S. Weems Jr., the 57-year-old former Baltimore Police officer who was allegedly shot by his wife and accused of molesting children at his spouse’s day care center, is being criminally charged with sex offenses. Weems, who left the police force in 2008, faces 13 counts, The Baltimore Banner reports. The charges include two counts of a third-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

As Blavity previously reported, the officer’s wife of five years, Shanghai Weems, was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly shooting and wounding her husband at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Southwest D.C. According to police, Shanteari said she shot her husband after multiple families at the day care told her about the abuse.

In a letter that officers found at the hotel, the 50-year-old woman wrote about the incident, saying she hopes to paralyze her husband for justice, police said. Shanteari also told police that she pulled her gun at the hotel when her husband approached her while they were having a heated argument.

Police said they had a standoff for about an hour when they tried to enter the hotel room and detain the day care owner. When officers entered the room, James said he has been shot in the head and leg.

The Lil Kidz Kastle day care owner, who has been charged with assault with intent to kill and firearms charges, was originally scheduled to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Monday. However, the hearing has been postponed until Friday.