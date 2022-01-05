Former Baltimore prosecutor called hotels and even a gynecologist in campaign to stalk girlfriends, court records allege

Former Baltimore homicide prosecutor Adam Chaudry went to extremes to monitor one ex-girlfriend, making a spreadsheet with dozens of her friends, family members and coworkers along with their ages, addresses, phones numbers and Instagram pages, new court documents allege.

He tracked her phone calls, even to her “obstetrician/gynecologist,” according to the records. When she traveled, he allegedly emailed the hotel manager to ask the number of beds she requested in her room.

Newly filed documents in the criminal case against Chaudry detail the lengths prosecutors say he went to while stalking and harassing the women he dated. State prosecutors accuse Chaudry of abusing his authority as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore to issue subpoenas for their phone and driving records and send emails from work to ask about their comings and goings.

When the first woman broke off their relationship, Chaudry subpoenaed her phone records 33 times over two years under the guise of a “special investigation,” according to the indictment. He allegedly told the second woman that he had been issued a gun though work, and that police would teach him how to gain “back door” access to private Instagram pages.

Last month, the Maryland State Prosecutor announced 88 criminal charges against Chaudry, 42, including misconduct in office, obtaining phone records without legal authorization, stalking, harassment and extortion. He worked 13 years in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and left in June.

As the investigation developed into Chaudry, Baltimore State’s Attorney prosecutors reassigned his cases. They found no reason to question his work as a trial attorney, an office spokeswoman said.

He’s free pending trial and a hearing has been scheduled for May 11 in Baltimore Circuit Court.

“There are a plethora of legal issues and factual disputes that will be litigated in due course,” said Patrick Seidel, his defense attorney.

A former homicide prosecutor himself, Seidel worked alongside Chaudry in the office. Seidel has taken issue with state prosecutors for withholding facts in the case and therefore handcuffing the defense, particularly by keeping secret the identities of the women. Prosecutors identified them as “Victim 1″ and “Victim 2″ in charging documents.

Story continues

Seidel wrote in a court filing asking for more details of the prosecutor’s case that it’s not enough for them to wait and disclose the information close to trial.

“The Defendant seeks a particularized outline of the specific elements of each charge and the particularized facts that the State will offer in support of the elements of those charges. The State’s response — that the Defendant may refer to impending discovery or to paragraphs within the indictment that clearly apply to more than one count — is simply insufficient,” Seidel wrote in a filing last week.

There are no allegations that Chaudry physically hurt the women or took their money, his defense attorneys note. They argue the case lacks merit and suffers legal and factual errors. They also accuse prosecutors of overreaching in filing 88 criminal counts against Chaudry — 48 counts for misconduct in office, 29 counts for obtaining phone records without authorization.

In the newly filed documents, prosecutors write that the first ex-girlfriend received messages that someone was trying to access her social media accounts; she suspected Chaudry. She sent him an email, pleading with him to leave her alone.

While living with the second woman in early 2019, he began issuing subpoenas to the telephone company for her calls, prosecutors wrote. When they broke up, he allegedly took 95 photos of her Instagram pages.

Based on the phone records that he received, Chaudry accused her of speaking to an ex-boyfriend, prosecutors wrote.

She had told Chaudry how much she hated roses. Then one day, her ex-boyfriend received a magazine for roses in the mail.