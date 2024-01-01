Former Baltimore Prosecutor In Freddie Gray Case Marilyn Mosby Faces Law License Suspension

The Maryland bar counsel is currently pursuing the suspension of the law license of Baltimore City’s former chief prosecutor, ex-State Attorney Marilyn Mosby. This action follows her conviction on two federal perjury charges in November.

If the petition goes through she might never have the credentials to serve as a lawyer again.

The Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland filed its 28-page petition on Friday, Dec. 22, and hopes a decision to suspend her law license comes swiftly. The document detailed the many ways that Mosby violated the Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct.

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby is scheduled to go trial on Sept. 19 after a federal judge denied her motion on April 14 to dismiss federal perjury and other fraud charges against her. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for BET)

“There is no doubt that at some point this proceeding was going to take place, it was just a question of when,” Baltimore attorney Adam Ruther said, according to CBS News.

Thomas M. DeGonia, the state’s recently appointed bar counsel, and Assistant Bar Counsel Leonard H. Addison IV said because she was convicted of a “serious crime” under the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys, Mosby qualified for discipline from the state’s high court, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The petition submits that Mosby committed one or more criminal acts that reflected “adversely on the attorney’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as an attorney in other respects.”

It also added that she engaged “in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” and “in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.” This was supported by her November 2023 conviction.

In her recent trial, jurors found that Mosby had made false statements regarding her Mahogany Elite travel business, asserting that the company experienced numerous COVID-19 related hardships that resulted in substantial loss so that she could withdraw funds from her retirement account on two separate occasions.

Previously, she told the public not to “be fooled” by her indictment, however, the prosecution was able to prove their case against her.

The jury noted how, despite her saying she took a loss, the top lawyer made more money in 2020 than she did in 2019.

It was also discovered that she used the withdrawals to purchase two vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby is accused of doing more improper business related to the vacation properties.

In an ongoing federal case, she is tasked with defending herself against two charges accusing her of submitting false mortgage applications related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida. Federal prosecutors assert that Mosby neglected to disclose a $45,000 federal tax lien on her Baltimore home when acquiring the two Florida properties. Additionally, prosecutors accuse the former Baltimore City State’s Attorney of improperly indicating that the homes in Florida would serve as primary residences.

The jury selection for this trial is set to begin on Jan. 16. The trial is predicted to start on Jan. 18.

The courts have decided that Mosby will not be sentenced until after the conclusion of her second federal trial.

As she prepares for the new trial, she has 15 days from the date the commission filed to submit a written appeal. Should she not enter an appeal, her license will be suspended.

The news of the possible suspension came just days after she celebrated her 17th anniversary of being admitted to the bar. Legal experts believe that this will cause her to permanently lose her license to practice law.

Mosby’s chief counsel has not responded publicly to the petition.