Former band director seeks dismissal of child corruption case

Oct. 12—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for former Crestwood High School band director Theron Roberts, who is accused with inappropriately touching a student, is seeking to have the case dismissed arguing the alleged offense did not warrant criminal charges.

Attorney Frank Nocito and Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill have a difference of opinion about the meaning of a "course of conduct" and "force of compulsion," elements that will reviewed by Judge David W. Lupas who will decide if the case proceeds to trial the week of Oct. 24.

Nocito argued Roberts, as band director, touched the student when adjusting her band uniform and may have brushed her chest and buttocks when positioning her body. With Roberts simply doing his job as band director, there was no "course of conduct" and "force of compulsion," Nocito argued.

Luckenbill said Roberts is accused of forcibly grabbing the girl to turn her around, grabbed her buttocks and brushed her chest with his hand. Luckenbill said simply by "grabbing" is force of compulsion to sustain the charges against Roberts.

Wright Township police charged Roberts, of Pringle, in December on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, harassment and two counts of indecent assault. Roberts was initially placed on administrative leave at the high school in October 2019, and terminated in 2020 after an internal school investigation.

According to court records, the student claimed Roberts would pick hair off her clothing and brush his hand against her buttocks and chest. She told him to stop because she felt uncomfortable.

She further claimed Roberts told her not to tell anyone and if she did, he would make her pay and she would regret it, court records say.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center prior to police charging Roberts.

In seeking to get the case dismissed, Nocito said Roberts did not display a "course of conduct" as the charges require multiple acts. Nocito said Roberts, if he had touched the girl, did it one time adjusting her uniform and body to get into position for band movements.

Luckenbill said the girl repeatedly told Roberts she felt uncomfortable with him touching her telling him to stop multiple times on many occasions.

Lupas said he will review the transcript of the preliminary hearing that involves the girl's testimony prior to making a ruling.