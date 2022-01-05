Former band director signs plea agreement in child solicitation case

Jan. 5—Former Lebanon High School Band Director Brian "Joey" Boyer has signed a plea agreement in a child solicitation case.

The agreement calls for him to serve four years total, with up to 18 months of that behind bars, and the remainder on "intensely" supervised probation.

Members of a Facebook group, Predator Catchers Indianapolis, confronted Boyer Jan. 15, 2021, at the school. Eric Schmutte and Shanda Nolley of Muncie accused Boyer of arranging sex with a 14-year-old girl, who was actually Nolley, serving as a decoy.

Boyer had allegedly invited the girl to the high school for a sexual encounter in a band storage room, but instead answered the school door to Schmutte and Nolley, who streamed the encounter via Facebook Live.

The confrontation moved from near the school into the parking lot, all the while being streamed live to the public. LHS Principal Kevin O'Rourke eventually emerges from the school building and directs Boyer to go inside, leaving his accusers in the parking lot.

The school district immediately placed Boyer on leave and fired him shortly after.

The plea agreement calls for Boyer to plead guilty to one count of child solicitation, a level 5 felony, as charged. Boyer is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing before Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid in March.

If Kincaid accepts the plea, Boyer would be classified as a sex offender under Indiana law and be required to register as a sex offender wherever he resides. That classification would restrict his living arrangements to keep him away from schools, public parks, daycare centers, and related properties while he serves probation. He wouldn't be allowed to perform even volunteer work with or near children.

Boyer and Boone County Deputy Prosecutor Heidi Jennings will argue before Kincaid the length of time to be served in jail.