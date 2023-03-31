Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency

Associated Press
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A former chairman of Bank of China Ltd., one of the country's four major state-owned lenders, is under investigation by the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption agency, state TV reported Friday, adding to a string of high-level financial figures ensnared in a marathon crackdown.

Liu Liange, who also is a former party secretary of the bank, is suspected of “serious disciplinary violations,” China Central Television said on its website. The one-sentence report gave no details of the allegations against Liu.

Figures including bank executives, a deputy central bank governor and a former insurance regulator have been caught up in the crackdown led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed Xi to sideline political rivals.

The former head of a state-owned asset management company was put to death in 2021 on charges of taking bribes. Others have been sentenced to long prison terms.

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish Premier Urges Xi to Talk to Ukraine on Peace Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged China’s president, Xi Jinping, to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart if Beijing wants to play a role in ending Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hy

  • Oscar Pistorius parole: Victim Reeva Steenkamp's mother against release

    A board considers parole for the former Paralympics star who has served half of his murder sentence.

  • Politics latest news: Stop talking about Brexit, says Kemi Badenoch as major trade deal signed

    Kemi Badenoch suggested people should stop talking about Brexit and focus on what can be done to grow the UK economy for the future after the Government announced a major new trade deal.

  • Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

    The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York. In an acknowledgment of the sway the former president holds with the voters who will decide the GOP contest next year, those eyeing a primary challenge to Trump were quick to criticize the indictment. Without naming Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the move “un-American.”

  • UK agrees to join Pacific trade pact in post-Brexit deal

    The U.K. has agreed to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact that includes Japan, Mexico and Australia — the biggest new trade deal Britain has struck since leaving the European Union three years ago. The British government said Friday that it had clinched an agreement after almost two years of negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal “demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms.”

  • Nobel-winning Russian editor: "I know Gershkovich, he's no spy"

    Dmitry Muratov told Reuters the case against Gershkovich - a Wall Street Journal reporter facing espionage charges that carry up to 20 years in jail - was part of a wider trend to make journalism a "dangerous profession" in Russia. "He was no kind of so-called deep-cover operative - using being a journalist and his journalist's accreditation as a cover for espionage ... Gershkovich was not a spy," said Muratov, a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for his efforts to defend press freedom in Russia.

  • Brazil meat industry lobby laments Lula's absence from China trip -sources

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inability to accompany a government mission to China frustrated meat industry lobbyists who had hoped his presence this week would help persuade Beijing to issue more export licenses for Brazilian companies, according to two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Lula canceled his planned visit to China after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

  • Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

    Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms has the potential to cause hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes that could be strong and move on the ground over long distances, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The major population centers at greatest risk for storms starting Friday afternoon include Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock and Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

  • Russia offers North Korea food in exchange for ammunition

    Moscow plans to send a delegation to North Korea to negotiate a trade deal that would secure shipments of ammunition to Russia in exchange for food, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told CNN on March 30.

  • Xpeng aims to roll out driver assistance software to all Chinese cities by 2024

    Electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Friday it is upgrading its advanced driver assistance software and plans to make all of its functions available to drivers across China by 2024, as it seeks to gain an edge over U.S. rival Tesla. Xpeng's XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, which the U.S. automaker rolled out four years ago but has yet to make available in China despite customers urging it to do so.

  • US says Russia seeking more NKorean arms, names broker

    The White House said Thursday that Russia is seeking more arms from North Korea for the Ukraine war, revealing the identity of a Slovakian man allegedly brokering deals between Moscow and Pyongyang."We have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

  • Finland Clears Last Obstacle to NATO Entry in a Blow to Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland is poised to join NATO in a matter of days, bolstering Europe’s security architecture and dealing a blow to President Vladimir Putin’s stated aim to deter the defense alliance from encroaching on Russia’s border.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms

  • Sudanese officials say 14 workers dead in gold mine collapse

    At least 14 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state mining authorities said Friday. According to the state-run news agency, SUNA, the fatal collapse happened after one of the hillsides that surround the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine - situated near the Egyptian border - gave way Thursday afternoon. Witnesses cited by SUNA said the workers were searching inside mining wells for gold using heavy machinery which caused the collapse.

  • EU official says major aid to Lebanon depends on IMF deal

    A European Union official visiting Lebanon said Friday that the international body will increase its humanitarian assistance to the crisis-struck country, but that more significant long-term aid depends on reforms and a deal with the International Monetary Fund. EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said at a press conference following his two-day visit that the EU will provide 60 million euros (more than $65 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in 2023, a 20% increase from last year. To get out of the crisis, he said, Lebanon needs to elect a president -- which would resolve a presidential vacuum that has dragged on for five months - and to ink a deal with the IMF, which he said “would unlock substantial financial support also from the European Union that should help Lebanon recover from the collapse.”

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Trump's legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

    The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former president. Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, confirmed Thursday that he had been informed that the former president had been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump faces a string of other inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and an investigation in Georgia looking into whether he and his allies illegally interfered in the state's 2020 election.

  • NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 will reportedly cost $599

    NVIDIA is said to be pricing the GeForce RTX 4070 at $599, or the same price as a 3070 Ti.

  • China's overtures to foreign firms fall on familiar ears at 'Asia's Davos'

    BOAO, China (Reuters) - 'China is open for business' was the message its newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang delivered this week to the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes touted as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos. But unlike the gaggle of global leaders, celebrities and CEOs that descended on the Swiss Alps in January, the foreign contingent in Li's audience were outnumbered by a local crowd of Chinese business leaders, academics and China-based diplomats. The scene partly illustrates the disconnect between Beijing's repeated entreaties for foreign investment now that three years of COVID curbs have ended and the intensifying suspicions, especially in Western countries, of China's business environment.

  • Can Russia afford to commit to a years-long war?

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out war against Ukraine, U.S. intelligence claimed that Russian forces planned to sweep Kyiv within days. More than 13 months on, Ukraine's defenses still stand firm. The prospect aligns neatly with the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine over the past decade, engineering and exploiting its invasion in Ukraine's east and south.

  • US says retaliatory airstrikes in Syria killed eight Iran-backed fighters

    Retaliatory U.S. airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-backed militants last week killed eight fighters, the Pentagon said Thursday. The fighters were killed when two U.S. F-15E fighter jets struck facilities operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) near Deir ez-Zor province in the eastern part of Syria, according to Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder. Though…