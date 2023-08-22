Former Bank of England boss to head Bloomberg board

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has been named chairman of a new board of directors at US financial information and media firm Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's head of product Vlad Kliatchko was also appointed as chief executive officer in the major shakeup of the company's management.

The BBC understands the firm's founder, 81-year-old Michael Bloomberg, made the announcement in an email to staff.

Mr Carney has previously worked with Mr Bloomberg on climate-related projects.

Mr Kliatchko's promotion comes as speculation has been growing about succession plans at the company.

The reshuffle will see more new board members being appointed "in short order", while existing members will be given honorary positions.

Mr Bloomberg's email - which was first reported by The Information website - also made it clear that he would stay at the firm and was "not going anywhere".

Mr Carney is expected to continue in his role as chairman of Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

Bloomberg did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Mr Carney, who currently serves as United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance, became the governor of the Bank of England in July 2013 and stood down from the role in March 2020.

Before that he was the governor of his home country's central bank, the Bank of Canada.

He also held positions in the Canadian government's finance department and Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Mr Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, founded Bloomberg LP in 1981.

The multi-billionaire philanthropist returned to the company in 2014, taking over leadership of the firm from then-chief executive Daniel Doctoroff.

Mr Bloomberg stood as a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for US president before dropping out of the race after three months.

He has an estimated net worth of more than $96bn (£75.2bn), according to Forbes magazine.