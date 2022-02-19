Former Banning police officer arrested on suspicion of distributing sexually explicit photos to a minor

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department earlier this month arrested a former Banning police officer on suspicion of distributing sexually explicit photos to a minor.

The sheriff's department launched an investigation regarding allegations against former Officer Christopher Sayeski in November and found evidence he had distributed harmful material to a minor that included explicit photos, the department said in a press release.

Sayeski was booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility on Feb. 3 for distributing harmful material to a minor and using an underage person for obscene material, jail records show. He posted $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 at 7:30 a.m.

Banning police spokeswoman Sol Avila said Sayeski resigned from the police department on Feb. 11.

“The Banning Police Department remains committed to uncompromised integrity of its officers, and it will take all appropriate actions to ensure the public’s trust in this law enforcement agency,” Avila said.

The sheriff's department's investigation is ongoing and it asked anyone with information on the case to anonymously call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP or contact Investigator Joshua Reinbolz at 760-836-1634.

