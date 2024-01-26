Former Barnstable school bus driver indicted on charges of indecent assault on a child

Former school bus driver Jeffrey Hyland, 80, of West Yarmouth, has been indicted on multiple indecent assault and child endangerment charges, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement released late Friday afternoon.

The indictments are connected to separate alleged incidents that occurred in the town of Barnstable last fall.

On Sept. 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Barnstable police received a report of an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by Hyland. Police recovered corroborating evidence of the alleged incident, according to Galabois' statement.

Hyland was arraigned in Barnstable District Court in connection with the case on Sept. 14 on charges of aggravated indecent assault and battery and reckless child endangerment. The judge released Hyland on personal recognizance under the condition that he have no contact with the female student and wear a GPS monitoring device.

On Oct. 3, Barnstable police received a report that a second juvenile victim alleged Hyland inappropriately touched them on or about Sept. 5, according to the district attorney's statement.

The grand jury indicted Hyland on two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child less than 14 years old and reckless endangerment of a child, and one count of intimidation of a witness, according to Galobois.

Galibois would make no further comment on the case beyond his statement because of the nature of these charges, his statement said.

