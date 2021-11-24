Former Barrington man Timothy Gagne faces sex assault and child sex abuse images charges

BARRINGTON — Police are urging anyone with information to come forward regarding the case of Timothy Robert Gagne, 54, formerly of Barrington, who is facing charges of sex crimes involving a minor known to him.

Barrington police said they were granted a felony arrest warrant Aug. 22 for Gagne on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, domestic violence, aggravated felonious sexual assault of a physically helpless victim and non-consensual dissemination of sexual images. He was arrested on this warrant by East Kingston police Aug. 27, according to police. Police seized Gagne's electronic devices on a search warrant, including computers, cell phone and storage devices.

Barrington police investigated a child sexual assault and child sex abuse images case.

Barrington police detective Sgt. Amanda Barber said she has been provided information leading her to believe there may be more victims. She is asking anyone who may be involved, or who has information about Gagne to come forward.

"Forensic downloads led to the additional charges filed," Barber said.

Gagne was arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Aug. 30. Barber said his case was sent to a Strafford County Superior Court grand jury in November for possible indictment. He is currently being held on preventative detention and $50,000 cash bail.

At the time of his arrest, Gagne was free on bond for a sexual battery case out of North Carolina and he was out on bail for a criminal trespassing charge from Rochester District Court, according to police. He was living in East Kingston while a protective order barred him from returning to his home in Barrington.

Barber asked anyone with information to call her at 603-312-5780 or email abarber@barrington.nh.gov.

Gagne is being represented by a public defender. The public defender's office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

If you need help

As a community service, the following information is published with stories in which domestic and/or sexual violence is alleged, while making no judgment on the guilt or innocence of the accused:

If you need support Haven has trained confidential advocates available. The 24-hour hotline is (603) 994-SAFE (7233). Or to connect to Haven's confidential, online chat service Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit havennh.org.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Barrington NH man faces sex assault and child sex abuse images charges