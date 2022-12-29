Former bartender at Massena AMVETS post charged with stealing more than $4,000

Dec. 29—MASSENA — The commander of AMVETS Post 4 in Massena says they'll be waiting to hear if a former long-time bartender will need to make restitution after she was charged with stealing more than $4,000 from the organization.

The Massena Police Department charged Nanette Convertini, 50, with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny (over $3,000) and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Massena Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.

AMVETS Post 4 Commander Fred L. Cockayne said Ms. Convertini had been a bartender at the AMVETS post for 22 years, but repeatedly began missing her shifts, which led to her dismissal over the summer after several warnings.

"She just wasn't showing up for her shift and wasn't calling in. I had three conversations with her and I told her there's not going to be a fourth one. When it happened again, I had an E-Board meeting," and the majority of the board agreed to dismiss her, he said.

After that, Mr. Cockayne said they discovered Ms. Convertini had several boxes of pull-tab tickets in her locker that had been sold, but not turned in

"None of the money was returned to the post like it was supposed to be," he said.

After conducting an audit, Mr. Cockayne said they discovered that $4,700 was unaccounted for.

"We sent her a certified letter explaining this is what she owed and she could contact us to make arrangements for payment. She ignored the letter three times. She didn't sign for it, so it kept coming back to us. We fired her the Fourth of July," he said. "I didn't file a deposition until August or September. We waited long enough and said we're not going to wait any longer."

It's wait-and-see to find out if Ms. Convertini will need to make restitution.

"She'll have to go to court. It will be decided there," Mr. Cockayne said.

Story continues

He said the ticket procedures have been changed in the wake of the theft. He said if bartenders have three boxes of tickets that are not turned in, they will not receive another box until they're turned in.

"We are getting very strict now. Tickets are a big seller. That's the way it has to be. We're not going to put up with it anymore," he said.

That alleged theft came on the heels of Mark Phillips, the former finance officer, being charged with stealing nearly $45,000 in June. Mr. Phillips was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

Mr. Phillips was sentenced on Dec. 12 to five years of probation and ordered to make restitution "of $32,000 and some odd change," Mr. Cockayne said.

"We're not happy with the verdict," he said. "He got a slap on the wrist. I told the probation officer I wanted to see him sitting behind bars."

An internal audit conducted in 2020 revealed that $44,700 was missing from 2014 until Mr. Phillips resigned in 2021. AMVETS officials became suspicious after Mr. Phillips allegedly told them during a meeting that money could be moved from one fund to another without anyone noticing.

They decided to do an internal audit with the assistance of outside financial consultants who did not participate in the audit, but guided them through the process. They discovered that paperwork that should have been filed had not been filed recently.

They also discovered that money was being taken from the bell jar at the AMVETS riverfront property.

Mr. Phillips also allegedly misused the post's debit card for personal items such as groceries and gas at BJ's Wholesale Club.