Former Bartlesville teacher sentence to 75 days in jail for supply alcohol, drugs to students

Trey Cabler, a former Bartlesville High School teacher, pleaded guilty Friday to providing female students with drugs and alcohol.

According to the plea agreement, Cabler will serve 75 days in the Washington County Jail for providing alcohol to a person under 21 and a five-year suspended sentence on the felony charge of distribution of a controlled substance.

The condition of the suspended sentence includes no contact with the two victims and no contact with any former Bartlesville Public School students, Washington County District Attorney Will Drake said.

In addition, Drake noted that the plea deal, which was agreeable to both victims, also ensures Cabler will never teach again in Oklahoma and will receive a felony conviction along with a period of incarceration.

"The plea deal aligns with our primary goals and waives any appellant issues," Drake wrote in a statement, acknowledging the lack of physical evidence for the substance believed to be cocaine as a potential issue in appeals.

Photo of Trey Cabler following his arrest on April 12, 2022.

Cabler resigned from his position as the speech and debate teacher in March 2022 amid investigations into possible misconduct after two students reported that Cabler had solicited them via social media to visit his apartment and provide them with drugs and alcohol.

He was charged the subsequent month and waived his right to a jury trial in September.

According to Oklahoma statutes, Cabler faced up to seven years in prison and a $100,000 fine for providing cocaine to a student as well as less than a year in county jail and a $500 fine for providing alcohol to a student.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Teacher sentenced to jail for supplying alcohol, drugs to students