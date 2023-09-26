Former Bartlesville teacher waives jury trial, seeks plea deal in felony drug charge

More than a year after Bartlesville High teacher Trey Cabler was arrested on a felony drug charge, he waived his right to a jury trial Monday and is reportedly seeking a plea deal, according to court documents.

He was accused of distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a park or school. The plea negotiations are set for Dec. 1.

Cabler's initial jury trial was slated for September in Washington County District Court to address allegations that he had provided drugs and alcohol to former female students.

Two students claimed Cabler had solicited them via social media to visit his apartment. According to court records, he allegedly provided alcohol to one student multiple times and cocaine to another.

Cabler resigned from his position as the speech and debate teacher in March 2022 amid investigations into possible misconduct. He was charged the subsequent month with providing alcohol to a minor and distributing a controlled substance near a park or school.

Cabler faces zero to seven years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine for providing cocaine to a student and no more than a year in county jail and up to a $500 fine for providing alcohol to a student, according to Oklahoma state statutes.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Former Bartlesville teacher seeks plea deal in felony drug charge