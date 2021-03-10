Former baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested on charges of drunk driving. He accused cops of targeting him because of his Trump support.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jackson Thompson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Johnny Damon
Johnny Damon. Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • Former MLB player Johnny Damon was arrested on a DUI charge on February 19.

  • Footage of the incident shows he suggested the arrest happened because he supported Trump.

  • Damon served as a member of Trump's council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

New body-cam footage of Johnny Damon's arrest in Florida last month revealed that the former MLB player suggested he was being treated unfairly because of his vocal support for Donald Trump.

Damon and his wife were pulled over in Windermere, Florida, at about 1:23 a.m. on February 19, after cops said they saw him swerving on the road and driving erratically. Damon was arrested on charges of a DUI and resisting arrest without violence.

Now, WKNG News 6 in Orlando has released a new video showing Damon's remarks about his support for Trump during his arrest. The video also shows Damon saying "blue lives matter" to the police officer apprehending him.

"Hey, bro, I'm a good f---ing guy. I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter," Damon tells a police officer in the video. The officer said Damon's support for Trump had nothing to do with the arrest, to which Damon responded, "Yeah ... it does."

According to WESH in Orlando, police reported that Damon had a blood-alcohol content of 0.30% - more than triple the legal limit in Florida. Police arrested Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, on a charge of battery on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

The footage shows that Damon slurred his words, questioned what was happening multiple times, and failed to follow officers' commands. Damon had brought up his support for Trump early in the encounter, then later proclaimed "blue lives matter" while being handcuffed.

Damon played for seven teams during his 17-year MLB career, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He was a vocal Trump supporter during Trump's initial presidential bid in 2016 and initially endorsed Trump for president in March 2016, according to The New York Daily News. Trump appointed Damon to serve on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

"I'm a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago," Damon told the Daily News in 2016. "Everything he does, he does first class - his hotels, his businesses, his golf courses. The issues all the other politicians failed to discuss, [Trump] is bringing us up to speed."

Damon even defended Trump's actions during his presidency on another occasion as well. This includes an incident after an appearance on "Dancing With The Stars in May" of 2018 when Damon told Caroline Glines of Fox News that Trump wasn't getting enough credit during his presidency.

"Donald's getting stuff done, and hopefully, everyone lets him to get to work. Let's take care of the issues we have facing our country instead of continuing to fight him," Damon said. "Everyone's trying to bash what he's trying to do, and I love what he's doing."

Damon also appeared on Trump's reality-TV show "Celebrity Apprentice" as a contestant in 2014.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows ex-MLB star bring up Donald Trump, Blue Lives Matter during arrest in Florida

    Newly released police bodycam footage shows former baseball star Johnny Damon appealing to officers during his February arrest.

  • After spreading disinformation about voting by mail, Trump requests mail-in ballot to vote in Palm Beach

    The Palm Beach Post reported that it's his third time as a Palm Beach County voter requesting a mail-in ballot.

  • Jennifer Garner Got Real About Her Post-Pregnancy Body

    And addressed all those pregnancy rumors.

  • Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

    Who are possible signings to help the CB position? How competitive will the tight end position be? Any ideas for an injury prone OL?

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Arizona rancher on Biden's immigration policies: 'We got spoiled with Donald Trump'

    Arizona rancher John Ladd warns that U.S. Border Patrol agents and communities are 'overwhelmed' by the surge of migrants, who he says are 'busting' into their towns.

  • NBC's Vicky Nguyen: Here's How We Can Combat Anti-Asian Racism Together

    PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify perspectives on the push for equality and justice

  • NHL trade deadline: Bruins GM admits lack of secondary scoring is 'major concern'

    The Boston Bruins have a real chance to win the Stanley Cup this season, and there will be absolutely no excuses if the front office stands pat and fails to make a significant upgrade or two to the roster.

  • 13 Low-Paying Jobs That Actually Pay Off in Retirement

    Not all jobs will earn you a six-figure salary. That doesn't mean they won't pay off later, however. Discover 13 low-paying jobs with major retirement benefits.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

    Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT), an operator of high-end outlet shopping malls, opened Tuesday down 10% following a downgrade by Goldman Sachs. Last week, shares of Tanger skyrocketed 40% after r/WallStreetBets targeted short sellers of the real estate investment trust. At the time, Tanger was the most heavily shorted stock next to GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), with a short interest of almost 40%. The Tanger Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows downgraded Tanger from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $11 to $12.50. The Tanger Thesis: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the retail sector hard as closures and stay-at-home orders have forced shoppers to buy online. When vaccines began to really roll out at the beginning of this year, however, shares in retail companies have soared as investors pegged them as re-opening names. Tanger's stock is up 67% in 2021 and similar companies such as Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) have seen shares rise 25% over the same period. “Retail REIT multiples have seen the greatest multiple expansion across REITs, +88%, since 11/1/20 (prior to vaccine announcements) versus +11% for REITs overall, and Retail REIT multiples are now 6% above where they were at the beginning of 2020,” Burrows wrote in the note. Tanger’s FFO: While Tanger’s funds from operations midpoint guidance came out above consensus, Tanger’s guidance for the upcoming year points to a steep decline of 34%. “This signals management expectations that both secular and COVID-induced headwinds will persist into 2021 (despite easy comps in 2Q-4Q21), and uncertainty on returning to pre-pandemic earnings levels,” the analyst said. Since Tanger's core FFO declined in 2019, the firm says this "suggests Covid may have accelerated what would have been future earnings declines rather than created an easy comp." Tanger’s Portfolio: Tanger’s growth was slowed in 2020 through both the inability to expand and the loss of tenants during the pandemic. Occupancy rates are currently down 510 bps year-over-year, Burrows noted. Although Tanger has a strong portfolio, retailer bankruptcies and closures will continue into 2021. Christopher & Banks and Francesca's, retailers in Tanger’s portfolio, have already shut their doors, and others such as Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) have indicated they plan to do the same. Burrows said Tanger's “occupancy was already declining pre-Covid, suggesting some retailers are reconsidering their outlet footprint." Although Tanger has one new outlet mall planned for Nashville, Tennesse, the project is currently on hold due to COVID travel restrictions. Moreover, Tanger hasn't completed any new developments since 2017 and is not forecasting any new developments until 2022 or 2023. “A lack of development and acquisition opportunities, plus a dissipating occupancy cost advantage are additional factors pressuring earnings recovery,” said the analyst. The Upside Case: If retail stores tied to the economy reopening continue to outperform, Tanger could catch tailwinds. The company could also see more upside if shoppers return more quickly than expected or if Tanger is able to increase its occupancy levels more quickly than anticipated. Furthermore, Tanger doesn't have any exposure to department stores "which reduces the risks of co-tenancy headwinds and capex-intensive redevelopments," the analyst said. SKT Price Action: Tanger's stock traded down 3.6% to $16.50 at publication time. Photo by Billy Hathorn on Wikimedia Latest Ratings for SKT DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell Sep 2020KeyBancUpgradesUnderweightSector Weight Jul 2020Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for SKT View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond Meat Expands Product Line At WalmartBlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden administration won't defend Trump immigration rule

    A Trump-era immigration rule denying green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps was dealt likely fatal blows Tuesday after the Biden administration dropped legal challenges, including before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court won’t weigh in on the legality of the so-called public charge rule because of an agreement by the Biden administration and the parties and states challenging it. The moves were the latest outgrowth of the Biden administration’s effort to undo Trump administration immigration policies.

  • Touching pictures show dog left to drown by owner making remarkable recovery

    Belgian shepherd Bella was left to drown in a river in Nottinghamshire, but her owner was spared jail.

  • I bought the galaxy projector that went viral on TikTok, and I have no regrets

    Did I need this projector? No. But did I want this projector? Absolutely.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • North Carolina man split a $4 million lottery prize — but his ‘luck didn’t end there’

    “I never thought it would ever happen to me.”

  • 'Just grateful': 10-year-old girl speaks out after being shot in crossfire

    A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot while walking to a corner store. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Kaelin Washington and her mother, Jasmine Ramsey, about the ordeal.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Biden is about to win his first big congressional victory with his $1.9 trillion stimulus. Republicans were powerless to stop it.

    Republicans tried to slow the progress of Biden's bill in a bid to damage Democrats and telegraph their opposition, but they couldn't stop it.