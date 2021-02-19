Former baseball All-Star Johnny Damon after DUI stop

This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.

Damon, 47, was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after an incident in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

An online court docket did not show an attorney listed for Damon who could comment. Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. She is facing charges of battery on an officer and resisting with violence.

A police officer pulled over Damon's SUV after it swerved, hit a curb and drove past a stop sign, according to the Orlando Sentinel, citing a police report.

Authorities said Damon slurred his words and he seemed unsteady on his feet. When asked how much he had had to drink, Damon said, “Just a little bit," according to the police report.

Damon's wife got out of the car even though the had been instructed to stay inside while they waited for another officer to show up, and she ignored the officer's orders, according to the report.

The officer grabbed Mangan-Damon's wrist and tried to push her against the car. Damon got between them and the officer and former ballplayer scuffled as the officer tried to put Damon and his wife in handcuffs, according to the report.

The second officer arrived and the couple were handcuffed and separated.

When asked to perform a sobriety test, Damon said he would because he is “a big boy.” During the first test, which required him to follow a red LED light with his eyes without moving his head, Damon kept turning his head despite repeated instruction not to, the police report said.

During a walking test, Damon took three steps, stumbled and apologized. He then held out his arms for balance and took an additional eight steps, the report said.

Damon agreed to take a breath test at a DUI testing center where his blood-alcohol level measured between .300 and .294, more than three times the state’s legal limit for driving, according to the report.

Besides the misdemeanor charge, Damon was cited for running a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Damon, who grew up in Orlando, was a two-time All-Star outfielder who played for seven Major League Baseball teams from 1995 to 2012. He was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise's 86-year title drought. He later signed with Boston's hated rivals, the New York Yankees, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested on DUI charge

    Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday in Florida on driving under the influence and another charge, multiple outlets reported. He was taken into custody by police in Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, and booked at the Orange County Corrections Department. Damon, 47, had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.20 percent, CBS Miami reported.

  • Former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

    Former Major League Baseball star and two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon was arrested Friday morningin Florida and is being held at the Orange County Corrections Department.

  • Red beard returns: Turner glad to be back with Dodgers

    Justin Turner's extended flirtation with free agency ended where it began — with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Along the way, the third baseman had doubts about whether he would return to his hometown team and wondered if his mask-less appearance on the field to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series championship would hurt him. Turner got yanked from the clinching Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning last October after testing positive for the coronavirus.

  • Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

    Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

  • AP source: Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency

    Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo's salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17. Milano is projected to be among the top linebackers available on the market, and the Bills are currently estimated to have only $3 million available under a salary cap that is dropping due to revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • NCAA to allow limited fans at men's basketball tournament

    The NCAA announced that arenas in Indiana will be up to 25% full for March Madness.

  • Good Samaritan rescues family after home explosion

    The man caught a baby thrown from the building. ABC’s Kenneth Moton has the frightening details.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • Video shows what led up to fatal shooting of woman by Nevada County deputy

    The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday that shows the moments leading up to when a deputy shot and killed a woman with her children earlier this month. Warning: The content of this story may be difficult for some. The video, published on the sheriff's office's YouTube page, comprises 911 calls, radio between dispatchers and deputies and footage from in-car dashboard cameras. The sheriff's office does not have body cameras for its deputies. The Feb. 4 shooting resulted in the death of 33-year-old Ariella "Sage" Crawford, who was with her two young children when she was shot while wielding a knife. Authorities said Crawford’s birth name was Deidre Eloise Hawkins.

  • What was it like to cover Tim Tebow while he was at Florida? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow’s announcement that he has retired from baseball, and reminisce what it was like to cover the superstar while he tore up the college football landscape in Gainesville.

  • WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics trade for Nikola Vucevic?

    Watch this video to hear the pros and cons of dealing for the Orlando Magic center -- if he's even available.

  • Ethiopia's regional Tigray forces name conditions for peace with government

    Forces fighting Ethiopia's military in the Tigray region laid out eight conditions on Friday for beginning peace talks, including the appointment of an international mediator and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - the former ruling party in the northern region - after regional forces attacked federal army bases in the region on Nov. 4. Abiy declared victory less than a month later after the TPLF withdrew from the regional capital, Mekelle, and major towns, but low-level fighting continues.

  • Prince Markie Dee Dies: Member Of Rap Pioneers The Fat Boys, Hit Songwriter Was 52

    Prince Markie Dee, aka Mark Morales, best known as a member of the pioneering hip-hop group The Fat Boys, died Thursday, according to the group’s manager. He was 52. No cause of death has been revealed. “Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best […]

  • South Dakota's AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash

    South Dakota’s Republican attorney general has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday. Jason Ravnsborg is also facing misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and driving out of his lane, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, announced. Each charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine, Sovell said.

  • Federal vaccination site coming to Miami Dade College North as county’s pace slips

    Miami Dade College’s North campus will be home to the county’s first federal COVID-19 “mass vaccination” site, according to a Thursday night Friday ​press release, a long-awaited addition in an area that has seen its state supply of doses drop since January.

  • South Dakota attorney general charged with misdemeanors after fatal car accident

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Thursday was charged with three misdemeanors for hitting and killing a 55-year-old man with his car last year, AP reports.Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who has a history of speeding and traffic violations, was able to avoid more serious felony charges and instead faces charges for careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ravnsborg could face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine on each charge, according to AP.Details: Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell said the evidence could not support charges of vehicular homicide or manslaughter. For there to be a manslaughter charge, the state needed to demonstrate how Ravnsborg dismissed substantial risk.Context: Ravnsborg was driving home alone from a dinner event in September when he became distracted, driving off the highway and striking Joseph Boever, according to investigators.On Thursday, investigators added that they did not find any evidence that suggested Ravnsborg was driving under the influence.Ravnsborg initially told law enforcement that he thought he hit a deer and did not notice until the next day that he had hit a man.What he's saying: "I appreciate, more than ever, that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work," Ravnsborg said in a statement.He added that he could not imagine the "pain and loss" that the victim's family were going through.The other side: Boever's family said they were disappointed to find out that the attorney general was only facing misdemeanor charges."I am disappointed but I’m not surprised," Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec told The Daily Beast. "I knew this was going to happen because I have researched state law."What to watch: Boever’s widow, Jenny Boever, plans to file a civil lawsuit against Ravnsborg, The Daily Beast reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize has 'so many weapons' in search of progression

    Detroit Tigers prospect Casey Mize told AJ Hinch he wants to anchor the rotation. His skipper responded: "The opportunity is there to earn it."

  • A silent pandemic within a global one: Help someone (or yourself) escape domestic abuse

    “During this pandemic, especially, it is really important to check in on your neighbors, friends and family … and our hotline is open 24/7.”

  • Dwyane Wade sides with Draymond Green after he ripped NBA for 'bulls***' trade double standard

    "It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."

  • Zion Williamson or Ja Morant? An NBA question of preference nobody saw coming

    We are two years removed from Zion Williamson entering the NBA draft as the surest bet for superstardom since LeBron James, and yet the performance of the No. 2 pick leaves open a debate over who was the real prize in 2019.