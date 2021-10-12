Former Bath County deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former deputy in the Bath County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Joshua Preece, 40, of Morehead, is scheduled to be sentenced in February. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Charges were filed after Preece, a deputy at the time, answered a call about a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter in November 2018, according to information in a ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew A. Stinnett. An investigator testified that Preece told the mother and daughter they would have to be apart for the night and offered to drive the daughter, a minor, to her friend’s house, according to the order.

The girl later told police that Preece stopped his police cruiser at a barn, touched her and had her touch him. He then allegedly asked for the girl’s contact information and persuaded her to send him sexually explicit images later that night via Snapchat.

The girl told her mother about the abuse the next day, and the mother contacted authorities, according to the court record.

Aaron Gabhart, a state police detective, testified at a hearing in April that investigators found numerous messages on Preece’s cellphone to and from people who said they were between 13 and 17 years old. Preece allegedly continued trading messages with them even after hearing they were teenagers, and the conversations turned “sexual and coercive,” Stinnett said in the detention order.

Preece pretended to be a teenage boy or a teenage girl to coerce teens to send him explicit photos.

Preece was initially charged with 30 counts of child pornography, one count of third-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He had no prior criminal history and had been a law enforcement officer for more than 10 years with the Bath sheriff’s office and the Kentucky State Police.

Preece also owns a jewelry shop in Morehead, according to court documents.