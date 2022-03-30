Former Bath deputy gets 25 years for child porn

Mar. 30—LEXINGTON — A former Bath County deputy will spend 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Joshua Preece, 40, of Morehead, sexually assaulted the victim in November 2018 after receiving a call that the child was acting out at her home. U.S. prosecutors said he took her to a remote area of Bath County, where he assaulted her and then asked her to send him sexually explicit photos through SnapChat.

A review of Preece's phone turned up multiple sexually explicit images, prosecutors said.

Preece pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier had this to say about the case in a news release:

"The conduct in this case is simply disgraceful. The offense itself — a brazen act of child exploitation and abuse — is abhorrent, but the fact that he did it while he was a law enforcement officer makes it even more so. He abused a vulnerable victim, while also betraying a public trust and owing enduring disservice to the dedicated efforts of all law enforcement," Shier said in the statement.

The U.S. Secret Service and Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation.