Former Battle Creek doctor to be sentenced in health care fraud scheme

Patients of a former Battle Creek doctor may be entitled to restitution after he allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs by performing medically unnecessary sinus surgeries.

Dr. Daniel J. Castro pleaded guilty to making a false statement related to health care matters on April 3, officials from the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Thursday news release. Castro is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the United States District Court, 315 W. Allegan Street in Lansing.

Castro allegedly defrauded patients by billing excisions of single lymph nodes, submandibular glands and other glands of the neck as if he performed modified radical or selective neck dissections, which are complex and higher-paying procedures for cancer of the head and neck. The conduct is alleged to have occurred from February 2015 until May 2017 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Patients who underwent sinus or neck surgery between February 2015 and May 2017 performed by Castro may qualify as victims of his offense under federal law and may be entitled to certain rights and, potentially, to restitution. To receive victim services and be considered for restitution, patients must identify themselves to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Grand Rapids prior to the sentencing hearing Oct. 5.

Patients seeking more information or who believe they are victims of the conduct described above may access additional case information online. Potential victims may also call Victim Witness Coordinator Kathy Schuette at (616) 808-2034 or Victim Assistance Specialist Breane Warner at (616) 808-2064.

