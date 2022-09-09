Former BBC royal correspondent Wesley Kerr reflects on life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Yahoo Entertainment

During the fifth and final America's Got Talent live results show Wednesday night, the final acts moving on were revealed – Lebanese dance group Mayyas and Australian pole-dancer/multimedia artist Kristy Sellars. However, there was still one wild card spot to fill out the 11 acts getting a shot to compete in the finals. Simon Cowell chose Players Choir, a troupe of singing former NFL stars. Howie Mandel, claimed he had three acts in mind, but ultimately went with fellow comedian Don McMillan. Heidi Klum went with her Golden Buzzer act, singer-songwriter Lily Meola, and Sofia Vergara chose fellow ventriloquist Celia Muñoz. Some may remember Celia and her Grease-themed tribute to Olivia Newton-John during the Qualifiers just two weeks ago. Viewers were pretty bummed when she was eliminated, so when host Terry Crews announced that Celia had won Wednesday's instant save vote, it was great news for fans and Sofia, who was thrilled. "Thank you, everybody! Thank you, Sofia! Thank you, America! I'm really grateful for this second chance. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, everybody!" Celia exclaimed remotely, as she heard the good news while watching AGT at home. Sofia responded, "You deserve it. I'm so happy you're coming here. We miss you!"