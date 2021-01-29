Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial
Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald.
“Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said. “She allowed the motion to dismiss regarding the theory of ‘manslaughter by omission,’ finding that Ms. You’s failure to summon help was not the cause of the suicide.”
Rollins’ office proposed two theories that could prosecute You for manslaughter. The first theory is that You caused the suicide, while the second theorizes that You failed to help Urtula when it was clear he was going to commit suicide. Judge Roach's decision indicates that someone can be charged for the former, but not the latter.
“With respect to the single remaining theory, the Court noted that this is an incredibly complex area of law and that unlike in the Carter case Ms. You repeatedly begged her boyfriend not to commit suicide,” Howard Cooper, You’s lawyer, said via CBS Boston. “We think this is a critical fact which will ultimately exonerate Ms. You.”
In a statement on Jan. 15, Rollins claimed her office will continue to prepare for trial.
“While both sides have the ability to appeal the decision, we will also continue to prepare for trial and fight any appeal the defense may make,” the prosecutor said. “We maintain that the evidence shows that Ms. You’s physical, verbal, and psychological abuse towards Mr. Urtula during their 18-month long tempestuous relationship — abuse which became more pronounced, powerful and demeaning in the days and hours leading up to Mr. Urtula’s death, were a cause for his suicide.”
What happened: You was charged with involuntary manslaughter in May 2019 for the death of her boyfriend. Urtula jumped to his death from the top of a parking garage over an hour before his Boston College graduation ceremony.
During the investigation of the crime, it was discovered that You and Urtula exchanged over 75,000 messages two months before his death.
Thousands of these messages reportedly suggested that Urtula “go kill himself” and “go die.”
“In the two months prior to his May 20 death, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 text messages, of which Ms. You sent more than 47,000,” Rollins said. “Many of the messages display the power dynamic of the relationship, wherein Ms. You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula both mentally and emotionally.”
After the incident, You reportedly went to South Korea, where she stayed until she was indicted in October.
She was arraigned after her return to the United States, the Associated Press reported.
Feature Image via CBS Boston
