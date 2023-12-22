Former Beaufort County auditor candidate arrested for computer crimes Thursday

Beaufort Police arrested former real estate agent and former Beaufort County auditor candidate Willie Redwood-Turral, often known by just Willie Turral, Thursday morning.

He is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and the computer crimes act, first degree. He is accused of creating an account to take money from a former employer, according to the Beaufort Police Department’s spokesperson, Deputy Chief Stephenie Price. The amount of money taken is pending investigation, she said.

On Redwood-Turral’s Linkedin profile, he has Keller Williams Realty of Beaufort listed. However, Redwood-Turral was an independent contractor and has not been associated with Keller Williams in 45 days, a representative for Keller Williams said. His real estate license is currently listed on the South Carolina Real Estate Commission’s website as ‘inactive’

Redwodd-Turral turned himself in to the Beaufort Police Department Thursday morning, Price said. Keller Williams was not the former employer Redwood-Turral involved in the alleged theft.

Redwood-Turral made an unsuccessful bid for Beaufort County auditor in 2022, losing to David Cadd. Recently, he has also been a vocal supporter of the plan to turn St. Helena’s Pine Island into a golf club. Besides throwing his support behind the Pine Island Plan at public meetings, Redwood-Turral will be one of eight interveners supporting the plan when the Island’s owner appeals the planning commission’s decision not to allow the construction of a golf course.