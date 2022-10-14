Former Beaver County health care worker pleads guilty to hate crime charges

A former McGuire Memorial direct care worker pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges Thursday and could face up to 17 years in prison after being accused of abusing patients under his care for more than a year.

Zachary Dinell, 28, formerly of Freedom, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, 10 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of concealing material facts in a health care matter.

In March, Dinell and Tyler Smith, 31, of New Brighton, were publicly named in a federal indictment accusing both McGuire Memorial workers of performing “disturbing” acts on at least 13 residents with emotional, intellectual and/or physical disabilities.

From June 2016 to September 2017, the then-employees reportedly took advantage of the victims' inability to defend themselves at the Daugherty Township facility, prosecutors said. Dinell and Smith were at the time responsible for providing daily assistance to residents, including bathing, feeding and using the restroom.

During his plea hearing, Dinell admitted he and Smith assaulted residents in a variety of ways, including by punching, kicking and jumping on residents, rubbing and spraying liquid irritants in their eyes and mouths and, in one instance, removing a resident’s compression stocking in a manner intended to inflict pain.

Several of these assaults were recorded on Dinell’s cell phone. Dinell acknowledged he and Smith exchanged text messages expressing their disdain for the residents and bragging about the assaults. In one late 2016 text, for example, Dinell bragged to Smith that he was about to “suffocate” one resident, with Smith responding "Hahahaha kill his [expletive] ass." In another message, Dinell claimed he considers patients “less than people."

Dinell further admitted he and Smith were able to avoid detection by exploiting their one-on-one access to residents of the facility and the fact that the victims were nonverbal and could not report the abuse. McGuire Memorial leadership fired both men and cooperated with the federal investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Dinell worked at the facility from June 2016 through his June 2018 termination. Smith was hired in May 2015 and terminated in September 2017.

As part of his plea agreement, and subject to approval, Dinell agreed to a term of imprisonment between 14 and 17 years. He is already serving 10 to 31 years in Fayette County state prison for related convictions.

The case against Smith remains pending.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Former Beaver County health care worker pleads guilty to hate crime charges