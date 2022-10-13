Former Beaver County health care worker pleads guilty to hate crime

A former resident of Beaver County pleaded guilty in federal court to federal hate crime charges.

Zachary Dinell, 28, formerly of Freedom, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and one count of concealing material facts in a health care matter before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

Dinell’s and co-defendant Tyler Smith were employees of an in-patient health care facility, McGuire Memorial, in New Brighton.

Dinell and Smith were responsible for providing daily assistance to residents. From approximately June 2016 to September 2017, Dinell admitted that he and Smith engaged in a conspiracy to commit hate crimes against residents of the facility because of their disabilities.

Previous coverage: Grand jury indicts 2 former Beaver County care facility employees on hate crime charges

Dinell and Smith carried out assaults in a variety of ways, including by punching and kicking residents, jumping on residents, rubbing liquid irritants in their eyes, spraying liquid irritants in their eyes and mouths, and in one instance removing a resident’s compression stocking in a manner intended to inflict pain, according to information provided by the Department of Justice.

Several of the assaults were recorded on Dinell’s cell phone. As part of the conspiracy, Dinell acknowledged that he and Smith exchanged text messages, shared pictures and videos of residents, described their assaults, and encouraged each other’s continued abuse of residents. Dinell admitted that he and Smith were able to avoid detection by exploiting their one-on-one access to residents of the facility and the fact that the victims were nonverbal and could not report the defendant’s alleged abuse.

Due to their physical disabilities, the residents were not able to defend themselves against the alleged assaults, the report states.

As part of his plea agreement and subject to the approval of Ranjan, Dinell has agreed to a term of imprisonment of between 168 and 204 months.

The case against Smith remains pending, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

