Former Beaver County man could serve up to 112 years behind bars for rape of 2 children

A former Beaver County man was sentenced to 56 to 112 years in prison for raping two children.

According to a news release, Eduardo Aviles, 37, sexually assaulted two victims. The assaults began when both victims were less than 5 years old.

Court documents filed in November 2022 said Aviles raped and sexually assaulted both victims on multiple occasions inside his home in North Sewickley.

He was charged with 15 counts of rape of a child, 15 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

A jury found Aviles guilty on all charges in May 2023.

Monday, a judge sentenced Aviles to a minimum of 56 years to a maximum of 112 years behind bars.

