Former Beavercreek D.A.R.E. officer sentenced to federal prison for child porn case

A former Beavercreek police officer was sentenced to prison for federal child pornography crimes.

Kevin Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was arrested in April 2020 and was indicted in June of the same year. He pleaded guilty this February to transporting and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 181 months in prison Thursday.

Between April 2015 and July 2017, Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account, federal prosecutors said.

Kovacs was employed was a police officer with the Beavercreek Police Department at the time. He was employed there from 1992 until his retirement in 2018 and spent the last six years of his career as a D.A.R.E. officer in the Beavercreek City Schools.

He also used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography.

As of December 2019, prosecutors said he was in possession of more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child phonography.

“The law holds everyone accountable, no matter who they are or what their profession is,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “As a law enforcement officer, Kovacs should have been a trusted member of society, but instead he victimized children. He deserves this time in federal prison.”

Kovacs was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term and has been ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution.