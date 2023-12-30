Former New Bedford interim Fire Chief involved in shooting near bar in Fairhaven

Members of the Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement agencies worked a large crime scene outside a Fairhaven bar after a shooting Friday night.

Former New Bedford interim Fire Chief Paul Coderre was involved in the shooting outside the Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road, the New Bedford mayor’s office told Boston 25.

Police laid down evidence markers in the business’ parking lot.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Boston 25 News reporter Jason Law is at the scene.

Boston 25 is working to learn more info and has reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

