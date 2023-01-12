Former Bedford school employee charged with sexually assaulting teen

Jan. 12—A Bedford man indicted on charges he allegedly raped a Seabrook teen in 2017 is a former employee of the Bedford school district, officials said in a statement.

Curran Shane, 32, was arrested in August and recently indicted in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of aggravated sexual assault and felonious sexual assault of a 15-year-old Seabrook girl. The alleged offenses date back to between Jan. 1 and May 19 of 2017.

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Mike Fournier sent a letter to families on Wednesday notifying them of the charges, saying the school district is "committed to the awareness and prevention of sexual assault and stand(s) with the courageous victims who come forward."

According to Fournier, Shane worked on and off for the Bedford school district as a paraprofessional, JV baseball coach, extended school year staff member and co-curricular facilitator between 2013 and 2022.

"Curran was not, however, employed by Bedford during the period of the allegations," Fournier wrote in the letter. "Further, all employees of the Bedford school district are required to complete and pass a criminal history check. Based on the information we know, the alleged offenses are in no way related to his time in Bedford."

Court documents show Shane is being represented by attorney Joseph Welsh. A call to Welsh seeking comment on the charges was not returned Thursday.

The Bedford School District is asking anyone with information regarding this matter or who has experienced sexual assault to call DCYF (800-894-5533), the Bedford Police Department (603-472-5113) or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.

pfeely@unionleader.com