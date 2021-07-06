Former Belarusian presidential contender sentenced to 14 years in prison

A former contender in Belarus' 2020 presidential race was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison by the Supreme Court, in a corruption case that is being widely viewed as politically motivated, AP reports.

Driving the news: Viktor Babariko, the former chief executive of a Russia-owned bank, sought to to challenge Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, but was arrested two months before the August 2020 vote.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced Babariko to a 14-year sentence and a fine of roughly $57,000 for allegedly taking a bribe and money laundering.

Babariko is not able to appeal the Supreme Court verdict, per AP.

The cruel sham of the #Belarus court system is on display today with the @Viktar_Babaryka sentencing, showing the Lukashenka regime will stop at nothing to keep power. #StandWithBelarus https://t.co/1ovSwYnffM — U.S. Embassy Minsk (@USEmbBy) July 6, 2021

Flasback: Babariko was widely perceived as a top contender in the race at the time of his arrest before the August 2020 vote.

