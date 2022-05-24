Former Belleville West employee faces charges related to firing a weapon into apartment

A former Belleville West High School employee faces two felony charges after allegedly discharging a firearm into a building in Breese.

Deidra Griffin, 30, of Belleville, was charged on May 9 for the April 10 incident. The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s office has charged her with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.

Belleville Township High School Superintendent Brian Mentzer said Griffin’s resignation was approved at the school board’s April 25 meeting and that he had no further comment.

Griffin’s defense attorney, Joslyn Sandifer, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charging document, Griffin knowingly and intentionally fired a pistol into an apartment on 13th Street in Breese while the building was likely occupied. She is also charged with masking her face to conceal her identity.

Griffin was hired to work as an administrative assistant in Belleville Township High School 201 in January 2020, according to school board minutes. In 2020, she made $19,478.72, according to the Belleville News-Democrat Public Pay Database.

Griffin also previously worked as a clerk for St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s department, according to the Public Pay Database and Griffin’s LinkedIn profile.