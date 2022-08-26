Former Bellevue Baptist Church employee arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with children

A former employee of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova has been accused of inappropriate behavior with minors.

An arrest warrant was issued for Keenan Hord in Arkansas, the church said in a letter to parishioners.

Hord was arrested Aug. 25 and is being held for a first appearance and bond hearing, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

He is charged with Sexual Indecency with a Child, according to jail records.

Hord was on Bellevue’s staff from 2011-2016. He served as an intern in the Student Ministry from 2011-2014, then was the Student Pastor at Bellevue Arlington until 2016, according to the letter.

Bellevue is launching an internal review in response to the allegations.

The findings of this review will be shared after it is completed, officials said.

Church officials urged anyone with information regarding criminal activity to report it to the local police department.

You can contact Bellevue with any information or concerns here.

Below is a transcript of Bellevue’s letter:

Bellevue Family,

It has been brought to our attention that a former employee of Bellevue, Keenan Hord, has been accused of inappropriate behavior with minors. There is an active police investigation underway, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in Arkansas.

Keenan was on Bellevue’s staff from 2011-2016. He served as an intern in our Student Ministry from 2011-2014, then was the Student Pastor at Bellevue Arlington until 2016.

The safety of our children remains our top priority. In response to this new information, Bellevue is launching a thorough, internal review. The findings of this review will be shared after it is completed.

If you have any information regarding any criminal activity, please report it to the local police department. If you have any questions regarding this situation, please do not hesitate to contact us using the link below. Somebody on our team will reach out to you as soon as possible. If you or your child were affected by this, we want to help you navigate this difficult situation with access to professional counselors at no expense to you. You can request a conversation with a counselor utilizing the link below.

Story continues

Scripture warns us that Satan is a roaring lion, always seeking someone he can devour. His only intention is to steal, kill, and destroy. We must keep our guard up and draw near to the Lord. In doing so, He promises to draw near to us.

Please take time to pray for all who are victims of this tragic situation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



