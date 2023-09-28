Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones case: Hearing scheduled Thursday

A hearing for former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones is scheduled for Thursday morning in Kentucky.

Jones, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening following an incident on an airplane at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to court records.

Police said in a citation Jones said, "Wait, I'm going get you and that (is) not a threat it's a promise."

After posting bond, Jones said the situation was blown out of proportion and that he just wanted to charge his phone.

The hearing Thursday is a pre-trial conference.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrest: Hearing scheduled in CVG case