Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at CVG prior to flight takeoff

Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday by police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to jail records.

Jones, 39, was booked into the Boone County Detention Center around 7:30 Monday morning on unspecified charges.

The Airport Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.

"Airport police were called at 0600 to assist flight crew on an outbound flight about an unruly passenger. Passenger was arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center," according to Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for the airport.

Kershner confirmed that the passenger was Adams.

The Enquirer has requested the arrest report from the airport and the police department.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

